With Bitcoin at R500,000 have you already missed out?

Bitcoin has started 2021 with strong momentum.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency reached another all-time high at $34,347 (R514,000) per coin this past Sunday with Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot and Cardano also producing double-digit gains entering the new year.

What’s going on here?

2020 was one of the most critical years on record for the crypto landscape. Strong interest in crypto from institutions such as Paypal, Blackrock, JP Morgan, MicroStrategy, Facebook and Square, and well-known billionaire investors Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller have resulted in an influx of attention and capital entering the market, despite the global pandemic.

The total market value for all cryptocurrencies increased over 340% from $193B on January 1, 2020 to over $850Bn today.

With crypto adoption picking up speed, Bitcoin’s price repeatedly broke all-time highs, which pushed the crypto asset class to become the best performing investment category of the last decade with a remarkable 36,543% return.

This means that an R10,000 investment in the broader crypto market 10 years ago would be worth R3.65m today.

Bitcoin’s 2020 gains put it ahead of traditional assets like gold (up 25%), the JSE Top40 stock index (up 8%) and the S&P 500 stock index (up 12%).

“We’ve been wondering what it would take to catapult crypto into mainstream adoption, and over the last year we seem to have found the answer,” says Sean Sanders, founder of crypto investment platform Revix.

“To say that the past year has been one of the most important in crypto’s history would be an understatement.”

Though Bitcoin remains king, Ethereum’s ether token (up 630%), Polkadot (up 336%) and Chainlink (up 563%) posted impressive growth in 2020, thanks in part to the rise in decentralised finance (DeFi), which is a subsector of the cryptocurrency industry where entrepreneurs are building semi-automated trading and lending systems atop blockchain networks.

In addition, the proliferation of popular decentralised apps (DApps) made to run on the Ethereum network have added to the 2nd largest cryptocurrency’s growth.

The influx of capital into crypto markets comes during a time of economic tumult and marks an essential shift in the public’s perception of cryptocurrencies: rather than being seen as a speculative asset for those looking for eye-popping returns, cryptocurrencies now maintain a much broader appeal.

What does this mean?

A few things are driving this price rally. For starters, plenty of investors think Bitcoin is poised to become the new gold – that is, an effective way to diversify their portfolios and protect against inflation.

Some might even be backing it to become the new US dollar: PayPal’s recent announcement that it’ll be allowing cryptocurrency transactions should boost its chances of becoming a mainstream payment method.

But the biggest driver of this crypto price rally is institutional investors, like hedge funds and pension funds, who are piling into the cryptocurrency in their droves to make their portfolios even more diverse.

Why should I care?

Some big investors are already starting to throw around pretty punchy price targets for the cryptocurrency, with investment giant JPMorgan saying bitcoin could rally as high as $100,000 (R1.55m).

Sanders continues, “We see Bitcoin competing against gold as an “alternative” currency, with the millennial investor population driving demand for the cryptocurrency as they prefer the “digital gold” over traditional gold.”

If you’ve been watching this year’s crypto boom from afar, and want to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, now’s your chance to get started today by signing up for a free account with www.revix.com.

Have I missed out?

“As with all new technologies, the journey for crypto will continue to have its ups and downs. Price corrections are to be expected and are healthy. But one thing is becoming clear: crypto is arriving now, and the time to get ahead of crypto’s mainstream breakout is starting to run short. If there’s one thing we can learn from the evolution of the internet and other technologies, it’s that it just takes some time before ideas are turned into actual usable products and crypto seems to be doing just that.” explains Sanders.

How can I safely invest?

Revix is in the business of making crypto investing effortless. Their desktop and mobile-friendly website makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell or hold crypto like they would stocks or bonds.

Revix (www.revix.com), backed by Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Sabvest, enables everyday people to invest in bitcoin, USDC (a ‘stablecoin’ fully backed by the US dollar), a 1:1 gold-backed crypto token called Pax Gold and three ready-made diversified crypto baskets that they call “Bundles”.

Crypto Bundles enable investors to track the broader crypto market or a specific sector within the crypto space and are like buying the JSE Top 40 index or S&P 500.

The minimum starting amount for any investment is R500, so the platform is accessible to everyone.

Sign-up is free, and there are no monthly fees. You can sell your crypto investment at any time and withdraw your funds. And there are no lock-up periods like there are with other investment funds.

There are more and more cryptocurrencies out there, so how do you know which ones to invest in?

“Buying a single cryptocurrency can be easy if you know which one to buy,” says Sanders

“But many people are not confident enough to know which cryptocurrency to back, so buying a Bundle – rather like an ETF or unit trust – takes the guesswork out of it and lets the winners come to you.”

Buying a crypto Bundle rather than a single cryptocurrency makes owning a diversified crypto portfolio more convenient and less risky as you’re not exposed to the price fluctuations of just one crypto asset.

Revix’s crypto Bundles aim to ensure that customers own the largest and by default the biggest, success stories in the crypto space, whatever they may be.

Revix’s Bundles have produced exceptional returns on a year-to-date basis, and have outperformed an investment in bitcoin alone.

The Top 10 Bundle spreads your investment equally over 10 largest cryptocurrencies – which covers about 85% of the crypto market when measured by market capitalisation – with each having a 10% weighting.

By default, you are buying the 10 biggest success stories in the crypto space. The weightings are adjusted monthly to ensure no crypto exceeds a 10% weighting, preventing over or under exposure to any single asset.

While bitcoin accounts for about three-quarters of the total crypto market cap, it only accounts for 10% of the Top 10 Bundle weighting.

While it’s true that bitcoin has been the star crypto performer in recent months, it’s actually underperformed the broader crypto market over nearly all longer-term time horizons.

In fact, while bitcoin performed very well in 2020, other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Polkadot, Litecoin and Chainlink are all up well over 300%, having significantly outperformed bitcoin on a relative basis.

These cryptos are all in Revix’s Top 10 Bundle.

Their returns have bolstered the Bundles’ returns, so having your investment spread over the 10 biggest cryptos gives you exposure to some potential winners in the crypto space without having to guess which ones they are.

In addition, Revix offers two theme-based crypto Bundles that provide exposure to cryptocurrencies with similar functionality and objectives.

The Payment Bundle provides exposure to the largest five payment-focused cryptocurrencies looking to compete with government-issued fiat currencies to make digital payments cheaper, faster and more global. These cryptos include Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Stellar (XLM).

The Smart Contract Bundle tracks those cryptocurrencies that aim to offer an open-source, public network without any downtime, fraud, control or interference from third parties.

Smart Contracts use the blockchain to allow peer-to-peer transactions without the need for third party verification.

This Bundle comprises cryptocurrencies like Ethereum that enable developers to build applications on top of their blockchains, much like how developers build mobile apps on top of the Apple mobile iOS operating system. The cryptos in this Bundle include Ethereum, Cardano, Tron, Neo, and EOS.

Low fees

Revix charges no monthly account or subscription fees, but rather a simple 1% transaction fee for both buys and sells and a 0.17% per month rebalancing fee (which amounts to 2.04% a year) on the total Bundle value held (this fee is not levied on single cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or their Pax Gold token).

As the old adage goes, “Don’t look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack.” It seems diversification in the rapidly changing world of crypto may be even more important than other markets.

How to sign up to Revix





About Revix

Revix brings simplicity, trust and excellent customer service to investing. Its easy-to-use online platform enables anyone to securely own the world’s top investments in just a few clicks.

Revix guides new clients through the sign-up process, to their first deposit and first investment. Once set up, most customers manage their own portfolio, but can access support from the Revix team at any time.

For more information, visit Revix.

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are not and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any of the assets or securities mentioned herein.

You should not invest more than you can afford to lose, and before investing please take into consideration your level of experience and investment objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

This article was published in partnership with Revix.