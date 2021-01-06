Black Friday home broadband deals still available

Supersonic has extended its Home Broadband Black Friday deals, which offer big price cuts on fixed-LTE products, until 31 January 2021.

Supersonic’s home broadband deals include two fixed-LTE packages which run on MTN’s award-winning network.

60GB (30GB/30GB) Home Broadband – R199 per month

Uncapped Home Broadband – R999 per month

Supersonic’s uncapped home broadband package is a new addition to its product range, while consumers can save 20% on the usual price of R249 per month for the 60GB package.

Both these Black Friday deals are available on a month-to-month basis, which means customers are not required to sign a long-term contract.

The prices also include a free-to-use LTE router for as long as the service remains active.

Additionally, for people looking for a new fibre connection, Supersonic is offering free uncapped Internet while you wait for your installation.

This means you will immediately get connected via super-fast LTE until your fibre service is active.

