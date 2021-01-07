Shift your digital transformation into high gear – Register for Dell Technologies’ next TechByte online event now

Now more than ever, businesses are transforming digitally, at a rapid rate, to survive.

In fact, according to the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, 80% of businesses made use of some sort of transformation programme in 2020.

Shouldn’t your business be doing the same?

The Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index also identifies data privacy issues, cybersecurity concerns, limited resources, and difficulty extracting insights from data as major barriers to digital transformation.

The Dell Technologies TechByte Online Event

Join Dell Technologies' upcoming TechByte online event, the first of 2021, if you want to learn more about digital transformation, its importance, and how it's changing the way business is being done.

Speakers will include experts from Dell Technologies and Intel, who will discuss how transformative technologies can renew businesses.

In addition, the event will cover how small and medium enterprises can seize the opportunity to employ cutting-edge technologies in their processes.

You’ll also get the chance to hear from futurist, economist and business analyst, Bronwyn Williams, as well as other industry professionals.

Webinar programme

The programme for the TechByte webinar happening on 21 January 2021 will flow as follows:

10:00: Welcome – Secil Seyfe, Marketing Director Dell Technologies

10:15 – 10:45: Futurist | Economist | Business Trends Analyst – Bronwyn Williams

10:45 – 11:30: Digital Transformation for business renewal – Greg McDonald, Systems Engineering Director Dell Technologies

11:30 – 11:50: Small and medium business, the new opportunity to leverage technology – Intel and Sabine Dedering, Regional Sales Director Dell Technologies

11:50: Thanks and wrap up

