China Mobile International Go mCloud Carnival Sale – Now extended until 15 January

The China Mobile International (CMI) mCloud Carnival has extended its New Year Sale to 15 January 2021.

The sale is available to those who register and log into the mCloud Carnival.

Each user is eligible to have one of the following welcome gifts worth up to USD 20:

Travel package – such as a face mask and a travel adapter.

Entertainment package – such as an iTunes/Google Play gift card.

Business package – such as a Microsoft 365 3-month program or office accessories.

Leisure package – such as a coffee e-voucher or an mCloud Carnival T-shirt.

Event deals and benefits that are now available until 15 January include up to USD 10,000 public cloud service coupons through CMI’s Acceleration to Cloud Program, which requires customers to sign new iSolutions orders worth over HKD 50,000 (approximately R100,000).

Other valuable resources from the mCloud Carnival include a free trial of Cloud SMS for up to 10,000 SMSs (Valued up to USD 450) ; an USD 800 cloud service coupon – applicable for AWS, HUAWEI CLOUD, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud ; 60-days free trials of Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, Fortinet cloud security services, Veeam cloud backup, and VDI remote desktop service; as well as 60-days free SaaS services – such as Microsoft Office 365 E3 and E5, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace.

Upon ordering CMI’s core cloud network products on mCloud, users will also be entitled up to three-month monthly fee reductions on Cloud Connect and SD-WAN.

There are a variety of 13 cloud network solution free trials available to event attendees:

Cloud network services

Online conferencing

Business collaboration

Network security

Backup

Online marketing

This promotion will expire at 12 am on 15 January 2021, so don’t delay.

About CMI mCloud

mCloud is CMI’s cloud-network integration platform and offers visible, accessible, and manageable cloud-network solutions. It was launched in May 2019 and has since helped over 7,000 enterprise customers deploy and manage many different cloud and network products and services.

mCloud has integrated with all the top cloud service providers – including AWS, Alibaba Cloud, HUAWEI Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to provide multi-cloud services.

Thanks to its automated and intelligent products, mCloud reduces cloud deployment time from 1 month to 30 seconds.

This article was published in partnership with China Mobile.