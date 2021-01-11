Great deals on Hisense H40 smartphones

Hisense is offering great deals on its H40 smartphones to South Africans through the AliSom Group.

The deals are valid from 7 January until 6 February and while stocks last.

These smartphones offer great features, including powerful cameras and high performance, at an attractive price.

Camera

The H40 smartphones offer an impressive quad camera system that includes a 48MP primary sensor.

This ensures you can take great photos across a vast range of capture types – including portraits and wide-angle landscapes.

These smartphones also have a high-quality front camera which allows you to take great selfies.

Performance

The H40 series offers all the important performance features to ensure a smooth experience.

These smartphones offer tons of battery life and even support fast charging – making it easy to get back on the go quickly.

They also boast large amounts of storage so that you can save your movies, music, games, and apps easily, as well as enough memory to load your apps seamlessly.

Hisense H40 Specifications Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Main camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Battery 4,510mAh

Buy a Hisense H40 smartphone

The H40 smartphones come with a range of extras when you purchase one from the AliSom Group:

1 free screen replacement – valid for 12 months

1 tempered glass screen protector

1 gel phone cover

1 pair of wireless Bluetooth earpods or battery armour

You can find several great deals – all available through AliSom below.

Click here to contact AliSom and find a store.

Double Deal – 2 x H40 Lite

Vodacom Smart XS+ and 20GB data once-off: R399pm x 24 months *

* Vodacom Smart Data 1GB and 20GB data once-off: R449pm x 24 months*

Deal includes 1 free screen replacement (valid for 12 months, valued at R1,999) and a free screen protector and TPU cover.

Double Deal – H40 + H40 Lite

Vodacom Smart XS+ and 20GB data once-off: R499pm x 24 months*

Deal includes 1 free screen replacement (valid for 12 months, valued at R1,999) and a free screen protector and TPU cover.

H40

Vodacom Smart XS+ and 20GB data once-off – R329pm x 24 months*

Deal includes 1 free screen replacement (valid for 12 months, valued at R1,999) and a free screen protector and TPU cover.

H40 Rock

Vodacom Smart XS+ and 20GB data once-off – R299pm x 24 months*

Deal includes 1 free screen replacement (valid for 12 months, valued at R1,999) and a free screen protector and battery armour valued at R499.

H40 Lite

Vodacom Smart XS+ and 20GB data once-off – R249pm x 24 months*

Deal includes 1 free screen replacement (valid for 12 months, valued at R1,999) and a free screen protector and TPU cover.

*Pricing determined by Vodacom and may differ according to pricing policies.

This article was published in partnership with Hisense.