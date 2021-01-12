OPPO A72 – The perfect mid-range smartphone

OPPO is one of the largest smartphone makers in the world.

Their smartphones offer great performance and a premium look at a fantastic price.

The OPPO A72 is a smartphone that epitomises this, as it offers tremendous value in the mid-range market.

This is why it is one of the top-selling smartphones in this market segment.

We received a review unit from OPPO and were impressed with the performance and feel of this smartphone.

It comes in two colours – Twilight Black and Aurora Purple – with a 6.5-inch 1080p display and a premium look that could easily see it mistaken for a much more expensive device.

It’s not just a pretty smartphone, however – it also offers a great user experience.

Performance

Once you start using the A72, you immediately notice that the device performs very smoothly.

Opening apps, switching between them, and running other common tasks is a breeze.

This is thanks in no small part to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM – both of which ensure impressive performance.

Additionally, the OPPO A72 sports an Adreno 610 GPU, which runs games smoothly.

If you want to store lots of files on your phone – such as photos, videos, and music – the 128GB built-in storage has you covered. You can also add a microSD card to get even more storage space.

We were also impressed with the battery life of this smartphone, which makes sense when you realise that it uses a 5,000mAh cell – offering more capacity than many of the OPPO A72’s competitors.

This battery also includes support for 18w fast charging – meaning you can get a good amount of charge in mere minutes should you require it.

Camera

Where the OPPO A72 really stands out from the pack, however, is in the camera department.

It boasts a quad-rear-camera system including a 48MP primary sensor which enables you to take a variety of photo types – all at high quality.

Camera modes available include Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Expert Mode, Panorama Mode, Time-Lapse Mode, and Slow-Motion Video Mode.

If you are someone who likes taking selfies, the 16MP front sensor will capture high-quality pictures for your social media feeds.

Video content can be captured at up to 4K at 30fps, while the front camera can capture video content at 720P, 30fps.

Get the OPPO A72

The OPPO A72 is available from top South African retailers, including:

Cellucity

Chatz Connect

Hi Cell

Hi Online

Takealot

Technomobi

Vodacom 4U

Vodacom Online

OPPO is also offering a value-add deal where you can get the following for just R2,600 more:

12 months of Game Pass

R300 Superbalist voucher

OPPO W11 TWS earphones

Take a look at the OPPO A72 in action below.

Oppo A72 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

This article was published in partnership with OPPO.