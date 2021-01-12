Micro Focus Fortify – The ultimate AppSec solution

You need to make security a priority when developing applications for your organisation.

Failure to do this opens the door to your systems being exploited and your data being compromised.

Thankfully, there are great solutions available that help you to streamline your Application Security (AppSec) strategy.

Micro Focus is the market leader in AppSec according to Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing report.

The report scored AppSec platforms on five use cases – enterprise, public facing web applications, mobile and client, DevOps/DevSecOps, and cloud native applications.

The fact that Micro Focus’s Fortify AppSec platform scored highest of all solutions in this report is proof that it is the best AppSec solution on the market.

Fortify from Micro Focus

Fortify comprises an extensive catalogue of AppSec solutions that focus on helping your development and security teams work together to develop secure applications.

These solutions are designed in such a way that the AppSec process does not slow you’re your development work.

Instead, it shifts security by allowing you to discover and fix of issues earlier in the development process.

It is available in on-premise, hybrid, and SaaS forms, too – making it a versatile yet comprehensive solution that is flexible to the needs of your organisation.

Fortify is also designed to keep up with evolving technology across the full business IT stack – including containers, APIs and open source – in addition to standard toolsets.

The key tools within the Micro Focus Fortify suite include:

Fortify Security Assistant – Which provides real-time security information regarding your code as it is developed.

– Which provides real-time security information regarding your code as it is developed. Fortify Static Code Analyzer – Which identifies and eliminates vulnerabilities in your code, reviews your scan results in real time, and enables collaborative auditing.

– Which identifies and eliminates vulnerabilities in your code, reviews your scan results in real time, and enables collaborative auditing. Fortify WebInspect – Identify risk in existing applications, automate dynamic AppSec testing, validate vulnerabilities in running applications, and streamline the process of fixing them.

– Identify risk in existing applications, automate dynamic AppSec testing, validate vulnerabilities in running applications, and streamline the process of fixing them. Fortify Audit Assistant – Use machine learning to leverage scan result metadata to predict and remove false positives.

Fortify on Demand

Another popular option is Fortify on Demand, which enables organisations to launch an application security initiative within a day.

It requires no investment into additional infrastructure or security staff – instead, you get the benefits of Fortify without the overheads.

Fortify on Demand is fully compatible with static application security testing (SAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and runtime application self-protection (RASP) – meaning you can choose the solution that is right for your business.

The product also gives you over 100 hours of AppSec training material which is split into 13 curricula and managed through the Fortify on Demand platform.

This ensures your employees have the resources at their disposal to use the solution optimally.

This article was published in partnership with Micro Focus.