The Rhyno – Rugged and Durable M2M and IoT Antenna

The Rhyno antenna is the latest release in Poynting’s range of ruggedized antennas for M2M Infrastructure and Industrial IoT.

Industrial M2M networks require dependable data transfer which requires an antenna that performs consistently over the band of operation, and with a consistent gain of 2 dBi the OMNI-297 complies brilliantly.

Additional to the gain the pattern is also consistent which is exceptional for an omni-directional antenna of this size.

The OMNI-297 antenna is the first of our new “Rhyno” antenna range. This range got its name due to the rugged build, and the shape of the antenna, representing that of a rhino horn. It is a wideband cellular antenna that operates from 698 to 3800 MHz, covering all the contemporary 5G and 4G/LTE frequency bands.

The constant gain across the entire frequency range improves the LTE performance features, such as multi carrier aggregation (CA).

Additional to the Rhyno antennas rugged enclosure, it is foam filled to protect it against severe vibration, impact, water ingress or sea salt incursion.

It complies with CE, EN, CSA, RoHS and IEC Standards and is rated for temperatures of -40°C to +80°C and will survive winds of up to 190 km/h with a rating of IK10 impact resistance.

The antenna can be mounted on a wall, pole or on the side of a cabinet using the included 304 stainless steel mounting bracket. It can also be surface mounted using the supplied adhesive disk. This makes the antenna ideal to use in the following applications:

Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Poor data signal reception (indoor or outdoor)

High-end industrial grade router applications

Improves reception for mobile offices

If you are looking for a vandal proof, but aesthetically pleasing antenna that will improve slow data transmission connection and increase system transmission reliability, the new Rhyno OMNI-297 antenna is the solution for you.

Please contact us at [email protected] and have a look at the OMNI-297 unboxing video for more information.

This article was published in partnership with Poynting.