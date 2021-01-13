Get R1.5 million funding for your business in hours

VodaLend Business Funding is a disruptive SME business funding solution where applicants can apply online, furnish basic business details, and receive a response within hours.

Businesses can use the funding for anything they need, like buying new equipment, get better office space, or simply to improve cash flow.

The online application process takes only 10-minutes and doesn’t require complex annual financial statements or paperwork.

More good news is that most applicants receive a decision within minutes and successful applicants could have the cash in their bank accounts within a day.

South African businesses which have been operating for at least a year and with and revenue of over R40,000 per month are perfectly suited to benefit from VodaLend.

VodaLend also offers businesses free Vodacom Legal Assist for all your legal needs and a R2,000 eziADS voucher for digital and mobile advertising.

To see if your business qualifies for funding, click here: VodaLend Business Funding.

This article was published in partnership with VodaLend.