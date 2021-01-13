Get the latest insight into digital transformation

Technology giant Dell Technologies is running a free TechByte webinar on the topic of digital transformation.

The first 200 people to register and attend the 21 January event will receive free gifts from Dell Technologies – providing a further incentive to sign up.

The webinar delves into how digital transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and explains how the latest technologies can help businesses of all sizes streamline their systems.

According to the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, 80% of all businesses implemented some form of transformation programme last year, and this trend is expected to continue well into the future.

This is why Dell Technologies is using its extensive knowledge on the topic to help its current and prospective clients.

What you will learn

Dell Technologies Marketing Director Secil Seyfe will begin the Dell Technologies TechByte event with a welcome address, before respected futurist, economist, and business trends analyst Bronwyn Williams presents her keynote address.

There will then be additional presentations by Dell Technologies experts that unpack specific areas of the digital transformation landscape.

System Engineering Director Greg McDonald will talk about how digital transformation can drive business renewal, while Regional Sales Director Sabine Dedering and Intel will discuss how digital transformation is becoming more accessible to small and medium sized businesses.

The full schedule for the event is below.

10:00: Welcome – Secil Seyfe, Marketing Director Dell Technologies

Welcome – Secil Seyfe, Marketing Director Dell Technologies 10:15 – 10:45: Futurist | Economist | Business Trends Analyst – Bronwyn Williams

Futurist | Economist | Business Trends Analyst – Bronwyn Williams 10:45 – 11:30: Digital Transformation for business renewal – Greg McDonald, Systems Engineering Director Dell Technologies

Digital Transformation for business renewal – Greg McDonald, Systems Engineering Director Dell Technologies 11:30 – 11:50: Small and medium business, the new opportunity to leverage technology – Intel and Sabine Dedering, Regional Sales Director Dell Technologies

Small and medium business, the new opportunity to leverage technology – Intel and Sabine Dedering, Regional Sales Director Dell Technologies 11:50: Thanks and wrap up

Register now to ensure you don’t miss this valuable TechByte webinar.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.