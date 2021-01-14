Watch Samsung unveil its latest devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will see the company reveal incredible new products.

The annual occasion is well-known for showcasing Samsung’s new powerful flagship smartphones and other intriguing Galaxy devices.

This year’s event carries the tagline “Welcome to the Everyday Epic” and promises to deliver another round of exciting innovation.

If you are a tech enthusiast or a Samsung fan, you don’t want to miss this one.

Samsung provided a small teaser of what’s to come in this iteration of Galaxy Unpacked.

“Over the past year, mobile technology has taken centre stage in everyday life as people are working from and spending time at home,” Samsung said.

“The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.”

Watch it live

Catch the event streamed live at 17:00 on 14 January in the Samsung Newsroom.

Click below to view the official trailer for Galaxy Unpacked January 2021 event to get a sneak peek of what will be on show.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.