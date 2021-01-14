Your 2020 health plan contributions remain unchanged until 1 July 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of access to quality healthcare and we would like to make the start of 2021 a little easier for you.

The contributions on all Discovery Health Medical Scheme plans will not increase on 1 January 2021, but will remain at the 2020 rate for the first six months of 2021.

This means that your health plan contributions will increase only from 1 July 2021.

We will announce this contribution increase during May 2021, and it will not be higher than 5.9%.

A delayed contribution increase further supports all our members through the first half of 2021, following a challenging 2020.

In 2021, Discovery Health Medical Scheme will also enhance benefits for a more personalised, connected healthcare experience at any stage of your healthcare journey.

This video provides an overview of these enhancements.

Read more about your Discovery Health Medical Scheme benefits for 2021.

