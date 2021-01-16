Get super-fast home broadband for R199 per month

Supersonic has extended its home broadband deals, with big price cuts on fixed-LTE packages until the end of January.

These fixed-LTE products are offered over MTN’s award-winning network which guarantees excellent speeds and great reliability.

Supersonic is offering two home broadband deals:

60GB (30GB/30GB) Home Broadband for R199 per month

Uncapped Home Broadband for R999 per month

Good news is that both these deals are available on a month-to-month basis, which means no long-term contracts.

Users who sign up for these packages will also get a free-to-use LTE router that they can use for as long as the service remains active.

Further good news is that Supersonic is running a fibre promotion for people who order a new connection.

While new subscribers are waiting for their fibre to be installed, Supersonic will provide them with a free uncapped LTE package.

This means you will be connected from the time you order your fibre to the time it is active.

