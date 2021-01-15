Love or hate it – it’s time to get comfortable!

As the world tries to figure out what the “new normal” might look like, it’s clear that there will be changes and challenges in every facet of life – from work to school to travel and entertainment. No two situations will be the same, no business will be unaffected.

Where we work and how we work has been altered. Workspaces will be transformed, and the future of work will be re-imagined.

Millions of us have been participating in a global remote working experiment.

People cite the top benefit of working remotely is the flexible schedule.

Others feel that their top struggle when working remotely is unplugging after work and the blurred lines between work and home.

The question we often ask ourselves is; “Have we been working from home or living at work?”

The way we used to work, ‘work’ was an office or a place.

In this next normal, work is something you do – not a destination & a hybrid workplace will exist between home and the office, with a need to be safe wherever we are and a desire to make sustainable choices.

People want to be productive and comfortable at home and the office, but working from only a laptop for 8 hours, day after day, is not sustainable or good for posture.

It’s been almost 10 months since people across the world have been sent to work from home.

From engaging with distribution all the way to end users, it became abundantly clear that there is strong requirement for users to be set up ergonomically comfortable so they can be productive, safe and healthy.

This is simply not a luxury anymore. Creating a comfortable, sustainable way of working will support productivity and user engagement in your business.

It’s not where you work, it’s how you work. We like to think of it as equipping users with the right tools for the job.

Get the best from your workforce by taking care of their posture and well-being.

How do you do this?

Survey your user’s equipment. Get your users to share a photo of their desk space via mail. Put yourself in their position. Would you be comfortable and productive if you had to work 8-10 hours a day, 5 days a week, in that space? Something so simple yet so important is to elevate laptops screen to eye height. In my experience, I have seen it all. From reams of A4 paper, to shoe boxes. An ergonomically arranged workstation for desktop or laptop users promotes neutral postures. Rule of thumb; The neck should be aligned with the spine. You can achieve this by 1) Providing your users with a keyboard and mouse. 2) Exploring options like monitor raisers and laptop stands. Hubs and adapters – get it sorted, once and for all. With notebooks coming out slimmer and sleeker it’s rather painful reconnecting and settling cables and peripherals every day. At 5 minutes every day, 5 days a week, you are looking at 20 hours a year reconnecting and settling cables. Doesn’t sound like much? Its 2 days of annual leave for each user. Two will always be better than one when it comes to screens. Providing a second monitor to your workforce may provide the best return on investment in terms of productivity and general computing comfort. By adding 22’’ of viewing space you increase the user’s efficiency by an average of 25%. Adding a third screen you can increase your overall efficiency by 35.5%. How do you bring multiple brands together and connect without complexity? By using a Targus universal docking station! Our Universal solutions support multi-OEM estates incl. Macs, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, HP and Dell. As well as all the ports you’d expect from a dock in 2020/2021, you can plug all sorts of aging and legacy devices into our docks, extending device lifespan and transforming your budgets and ROI. Because our Universal Docking Solutions are USB-C enabled too, you’re future-proofed and ready for the new era of connectivity. It really is that simple.

Ultimately, Targus is so much more than a bag company. We have assisted countless global organizations to empower more flexible working environments.

Let us re-imagine your workspace and assist with recommendations with your current and future transformation in setting up your users ergonomically & productively. At home, at the office, and on the move.

This article was published in partnership with Targus.