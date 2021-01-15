Great back to work deals from Takealot

The festive season has drawn to a close and it is now time to return to work.

Whether you will be working from the office or from home in 2021, Takealot has everything you need to be equipped for the work year.

South Africa’s largest online retailer has a variety of great tech products that will make it easy to perform all your work duties, along with an extensive range of important stationery products.

Your furniture needs for your work-from-home office are taken care of too, and if you need a boost during the work day you can sip on a variety of coffee and energy drink products – all of which are available from Takealot.

The best deals on Takealot for those returning to work are listed below.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Bundle – R8,395

Huawei MateBook D15 Bundle – R15,499

Fine Living New Yorker Workplace Station (White) – R1,999

Linx Optima Operators Mesh Chair with Head Rest – R2,199

Kingsons Legacy Series 15.6-inch Laptop Bag – R319

Typek Box of A4 White Copier Paper – R309

Kurgan Kenani Leather Laptop and Document Bag (Brown) – R899

Westbury Craft Coffee Beans (1kg) – R359

Jacobs Vanilla Iced Cappuccino Instant Coffee – R49

Red Bull products – Prices vary

Monster products – Prices vary

This article was published in partnership with Takealot.