The best productivity tools for your small business

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many South African businesses, it has also opened new opportunities for entrepreneurship.

These new opportunities have also provided scope for existing businesses to adjust or expand their current offerings.

Vodacom Business understands that businesses are looking for technologies that can help them get a leg up in the new normal, and has an extensive range of SMART productivity solutions that can help them achieve this.

These productivity solutions are detailed below.

Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft Office 365 is the perfect suite of tools for the modern business.

It includes a great operating system, enterprise-grade security tools, and critical productivity apps such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Priced from just R82 per month, Microsoft Office 365 is the perfect tool to modernise your business.

Microsoft Teams Voice Breakout

The national lockdown has highlighted how crucial it is to have an Internet-based, cloud-hosted PBX solution.

Microsoft Teams is a popular tool for this purpose, offering high-quality video calling for small and large groups alike, and is included as a key part of the Microsoft Teams Voice Breakout solution offered by Vodacom Business.

Microsoft Teams Voice Breakout also unifies other critical PBX tools such as calling, chat, meetings, calendar, web conferencing, and email.

Additionally, this solution offers PBX features such as auto attendant, call hunting, voicemail, and direct dialing – all available from as little as R20 per user per month.

Fiskl

Your small business needs a simple yet comprehensive invoicing solution that keeps your finances running seamlessly.

Fiskl is the answer as it enables you to capture expenses, track hours, and invoice your clients through an easy-to-use mobile or web app.

The app also allows you to log mileage by integrating tracking via Google Maps, and you can pre-set your mileage rates to ensure automatic billing takes place.

You can get Fiskl now from just R65 per month.

AWS Virtual Server

If you need a server solution, AWS virtual servers should be one of your top considerations.

These offer the ability to keep websites, web applications, blogs, ecommerce sites, and other software instances running and secure.

AWS Virtual Servers are available to your small business from just R68 per month.

Google Workspace

Google products have become a core part of the day-to-day operations of most businesses.

Google Workspace allows you to access popular Google tools and products – including Gmail, Docs, Drive, and Calendar – in one place.

Google Workspace lets you work from anywhere, on any device, and even offline.

OneNet Business

Telephony systems are moving from traditional landlines to cloud-based solutions.

One Net Business combines fixed and cellphone services into a single product, making it easier to access and answer all calls from one platform.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom Business.