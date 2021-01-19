Series you’ll only find on Showmax

Wondering whether it’s worth signing up for Showmax? Check out these highly rated, highly addictive international series you won’t find on any other streaming service right now.

HBO presents an intimate picture of Tiger Woods whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame to new heights, but also down a dark, spiralling road that eventually led to an inspiring comeback. Watch the first episode now; the second episode is landing on 18 January.

HBO’s unflinching look at a group of high school students and their experiences of love, friendships, drugs and sex. Zendaya won the Emmy for her performance as Rue, a drug-addicted teen just back from rehab who has no intention of staying clean. Binge the first season, then watch the two special episodes. Part 1 is live now, while Part 2 is coming on 25 January.

HBO’s Succession centres on the dysfunctional Roy family, mega-wealthy owners of a huge media conglomerate. As patriarch Logan Roy prepares to hand over the reigns, an ugly power struggle ensues. Succession has won a slew of awards, including the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Drama. Binge the first two seasons now – Season 3 is coming soon.

This hit series follows three 20-somethings as they navigate the world of publishing in New York. It’s got all the fashion and fluff you could wish for, but it also sensitively addresses some very real issues. It scores 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge all four seasons so far.

Based on the books by Philip Pullman, this highly anticipated HBO series takes place in a rich fantasy world where humans all have animal familiars, and where an orphan uncovers a dangerous secret. Cast includes James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Binge both seasons so far now.

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy anthology series that looks at the journey you take and people you meet between your first love and finding the person you stay with forever. It’s already been renewed for a second season. Binge it now.

Based on the film of the same name, this hilarious mockumentary series follows the lives of three vampires who’ve been living as roommates on Staten Island for hundreds and hundreds of years. This witty, dark series scores 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and features some choice cameos. Binge both seasons so far now – you won’t be sorry.

Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine play the members of a world-famous televangelist family in this HBO comedy. They lead opulent lives funded by their followers, but it could all be threatened by their dark secrets. Binge the deliciously dark first season – Season 2 is coming soon.

Quentin Coldwater is a street magician who doesn’t realise he’s got real magic – the dark, powerful kind – at his fingertips until he finds himself at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy. If you want to watch a whole series from beginning to end, this is a great one – spooky and sexy in equal measure. Watch Seasons 1-5 now.

Divorced and desperate, Liza lies about her age to snag a choice assistant job in a fancy publishing firm in New York – and a sexy young boyfriend. The cast – including Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster – absolutely makes this clever, funny, occasionally devastating romantic comedy-drama. It’s achieved 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s infinitely bingeable – watch all six seasons so far now.

Based on the best-selling novels by Michael Connelly, this crime thriller sees Detective Harry Bosch solving some harrowing murder cases. It stars the brooding Titus Welliver and later seasons have all scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge the first five seasons now – Season 6 is coming to Showmax on 1 February.

A new girl in town reminds people of local mermaid legends. But there really is something going on in the sea in this thrilling series that’s far darker that you might expect. Binge all three seasons now.

