Incredible Connection’s #TechDreams initiative helps enable 2021 dreams

The new year is well underway, while some people might still be getting back into the swing of things, others have already hit the ground running.

Whichever side you’re on, Incredible Connection is here to ensure you reach your 2021 goals thanks to our Tech That Enables Dreams initiative.

The Tech That Enables Dreams initiative is all about the individuals that are not afraid of taking risks, those that push the envelope and breakthrough their own limitations.

It is the young student who wants to further their studies and needs the right entry-level laptop to do so and achieve great results.

For the individual who wishes to open their own business and is looking for the hardware and software to equip their team, the Modern range of smart computing offers the best-in-class productivity, security, mobility and speed.

It is for the photographer who wishes to capture the sunrise on the highest mountain peak in Africa through the lens of cameras from Incredible Connection.

It is for the young chef that wants to share their cooking skills with the world through easy-to-setup vlogging equipment that could make them the next social media star.

The initiative also sheds light on the inspiring story about a talented upcoming musician, Batundi.

Through this campaign we discover his triumph in fulfilling his dream of becoming a performing musical artist under the guidance of the legendary Tresor.

The power to create comes from within, the mediums to express their creativity are shared through Tech – no matter what the dream, with a little help and the right tools, Batundi’s story shows us that anything is possible. Watch how Batundi and Tresor’s Incredible collaboration comes to life here

You too can master anything with our wide range of Tech! Whether you need DJ equipment to turn the world to your stage, photographic equipment to capture life’s most precious moments, or Tech to kick-start your fitness journey, take the leap forward with us and change how you think about your dreams.

With any of our quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit, you can take your dreams to new heights!

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month Revolving Credit facility that lets you get the Tech to help enable your 2021 dreams.

Visit www.incredible.co.za to follow Incredible stories of how Tech enables dreams and tell us how Tech could enable your 2021 dreams and you could stand a chance to be one of the selected participants for the #TechDreams initiative.

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.