Join CyberArk Boot Camp and find out how to secure your keys to the kingdom

Privileged user accounts are high value targets for attackers and malicious insiders because they provide wide and deep access to critical organisational resources.

But many executives are not equipped to oversee service providers or consultants. Security administrators who can properly secure organisational credentials are also hard to come by.

“The attackers know privileged access credentials are the most valuable, from endpoint devices to enterprise users, and the businesses we work with know the attackers know that. But the practical administration and management of the credentials and the policies around them, the operational activities associated with securing credentials are where a lot of businesses are challenged,” says Craig Harwood, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa at CyberArk.

“That’s why we created the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Boot Camp, to help them take a rapid, deep dive into the fundamentals so they can ensure they get it right and keep their organisations safe.”

The PAM Boot Camp consists of four 30-minute virtual training sessions that are free of charge and available on-demand upon registration. The sessions are: PAM 101, Introduction to PAM as a service, secure privilege for cloud environments, and securing privilege on endpoints.

The four sessions help people understand the three critical elements of PAM, the back-end architecture, share use cases, how to plan, deploy and scale their security, what the best practices are in terms of tools, and how to combat credential theft attacks while protecting privileged access via endpoints.

It includes securing the credentials of employees who access DevOps tools and cloud administration consoles. It also showcases practical ways to do least privilege access on both Windows and Mac.

People who participate in the PAM Boot Camp will gain a clear understanding of how to keep their companies’ user, system, service, and endpoint credentials safe from attackers.

“Organisations know they must be responsible for cyber security, but the challenge is always finding people with the right skills to do it properly, or ensuring their staff understand what is required to be able to provide oversight of service providers,” says Harwood. “This Boot Camp equips them to do both in a condensed time frame.”

This article was published in partnership with CyberArk.