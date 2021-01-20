How to build and run a reliable enterprise Wi-Fi network for less

It is highly advisable that organisations not only prioritise their Wi-Fi networks early in the IT system development process, but also integrate automation into them.

When you are developing an enterprise-grade Wi-Fi network, you need to do the appropriate groundwork first – as with a network of this size and complexity, retroactive and manual approaches to network configuration are likely to fail.

Unfortunately, many enterprise-grade Wi-Fi networks suffer from this exact issue – resulting in large-scale, expensive networks that offer limited and sporadic connectivity.

How to get it right

Infosys, a leading South African Wi-Fi distributor, has experience helping many enterprises, malls, hotels, education institutions, and other organisations build rigorous, reliable Wi-Fi networks.

As experts in this field, they believe that it is critical to start an IT system analysis of your existing Wi-Fi solution.

This is because the wireless delivery element of your IT system is incredibly difficult to manage and diagnose at a later stage as the large number of service delivery points make manual approaches difficult, inefficient, and expensive.

Drwifi.africa Analyser Observability Platform

Infosys is a big proponent and supplier of Cambium Networks products and solutions, and believes that the Drwifi.africa Analyser is a great option when building an enterprise Wi-Fi network.

This platform, which can be used in conjunction with Cambium Networks hardware products, is powered by automation to regularly probe how infrastructure and applications are working without the need for on-site specialists.

This drastically decreases your costs and means you can easily monitor your networks across multiple or large sites.

The Infosys Observability Platform uses three key tools:

IoT hardware – allowing for secured probes to test and measure network quality.

Cloud services – enabling the collection of this data and the general management of the network.

Data analytics and machine learning – which takes the appropriate data, interprets it, and automatically triggers necessary actions.

IoT hardware is drastically reducing in price and this is enabling new and inexpensive ways for Wi-Fi networks and other IT systems to be monitored.

Ultimately, this results in increased Wi-Fi network quality while decreasing operating costs – a win-win situation for your organisation.

