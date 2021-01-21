Samsung South Africa unpacks the powerful Galaxy S21 – Watch

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S21 during its Galaxy Unpacked Event on 14 January 2021.

Samsung South Africa Director of Integrated Mobility Justin Hume said that Samsung envisioned turning the “new normal” into “everyday epic” with the Galaxy S21.

“We are focusing on experiences that are aimed to improve your life and the world that we live in right know,” Hume said.

In this regard, he said the Galaxy S21 line-up includes an option for everyone, peaking with the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra for the professional-grade smartphone user.

Contour Cut camera

Samsung South Africa Integrated Mobility Marketing Lead Elihle Obi elaborated on the Galaxy S21’s distinctive new look.

“In a world of varying tastes and discerning styles, it was important that we give customers the opportunity to express themselves their way,” Obi said.

“The Contour Cut camera design is seamlessly integrated into the body of the device, giving it a premium, slick look,” she said.

“It also comes in eye-catching colours.”

For the first time ever, customers will also be able to customise their Galaxy smartphone according to their preferences, choosing both the backplate and camera housing’s colours.

Powerful processing

Popular gamer and content creator Grant Hinds provided a view on his favourite feature in the Galaxy S21 – the powerful new Exynos 2100 chip.

“It unlocks the potential to do plenty of things that previous devices could not,” Hinds stated.

One of the components of the chip enables the four cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra at the same time for a feature called Director’s View.

“You could be delivering a vlog, having previews of what the other cameras are seeing, and when something is appropriate, I can hot-swap to that camera without any frame drops or lag,” Hinds said.

Samsung service

Head of E-commerce and Services at Samsung South Africa Kagiso Khaole highlighted the after-sales service value which customers will receive when buying their new Galaxy S21.

This includes Samsung Care Plus – the company’s comprehensive repair programme – at a once-off price of R499 for two years of cover.

“There is no comparable option out there. When you have to repair your phone, you just walk into one of 100 authorised service centres across the country,” Khaole stated.

“There will be an expert technician to fix your phone and have it back to you like brand new.”

Samsung also offers online and in-store trade-ins of old Samsung devices, which can be stacked in order to get a significant discount on a Galaxy S21.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.