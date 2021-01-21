All the epic moments from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 – Watch

Samsung unveiled a line-up of impressive new Galaxy smartphones and other devices during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on 14 January 2021.

Headlining the event was the reveal of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones – the Galaxy S21 Series.

This year’s range boasts faster processing, stunning 120Hz displays, bold designs, and up to 8K video recording and 8K frame snapping.

“The S21 Series offers the most powerful Galaxy devices we’ve made – inside and out,” said Yoonie Park, Samsung Head of Global Brand Marketing for the Galaxy S flagship.

“From chip to camera, they are truly exceptional smartphones that let you turn every day into an amazing experience,” she added.

At the top of the range sits the cutting-edge Galaxy S21 Ultra – which takes hardware and features up a notch.

Among these, its incredible quad-camera comprises a 108MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, as well as a pair of telephoto lenses which makes it capable of capturing high-quality photos at up to 100x zoom.

Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung also launched its latest wireless earbuds and a handy new smart device for keeping track of your important items.

Creative Head at Samsung Global Retail Elizabeth Linstrom said that the Galaxy Buds Pro deliver the most immersive sound experience yet on Samsung earbuds.

“Galaxy Buds Pro come with the most intelligent active noise cancellation on true wireless earbuds, so you can transition seamlessly between your universe and the world around you,” Linstrom said.

The Buds Pro also feature advanced microphone technologies to ensure you can communicate without any interference from background noise – an important attribute in a time of superfluous voice and video conferencing.

The Galaxy SmartTag was another exciting new device.

This small portable tag can be easily attached to many items and uses Bluetooth and Ultrawide band connectivity to help you locate them using your Galaxy smartphone and the SmartThings app.

This is ideal for keeping track of items including wallets or keys, or even to find a pet in the event that they go wandering.

South African launch

Coinciding with the international launch, Samsung South Africa hosted a virtual stream which included several of the company’s top local executives.

Samsung South Africa Director of Integrated Mobility Justin Hume said that the Galaxy S21 is the company’s best smartphone ever.

Hume revealed that while the Galaxy S21 will officially be available on 5 February in the country, South African deliveries for pre-orders would start as early as 26 January – three days before international shipments begin.

Watch the video below for highlights from the Galaxy Unpacked international and South African events.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.