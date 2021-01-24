How MyBroadband helps ICT companies grow

MyBroadband has helped hundreds of South African IT and telecoms companies grow by increasing their brand awareness and facilitating engagement with potential clients.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest technology publication with 2 million readers – most of whom are IT decision makers in their companies and households.

This, however, is only part of its strength. MyBroadband has a very strong social media following, and reaches over 5 million South Africans through its website, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

MyBroadband’s biggest strength is that it can drill down into its extensive readership to reach highly targeted audiences.

These targeting tools make it possible for companies to ensure their message reaches the right audience.

To ensure the best return on investment (ROI) for companies, MyBroadband has a simple strategy:

Find the right audience for the company’s products and services.

Design a message which will resonate with this audience.

Ensure that the right audience sees and engages with this message using targeting tools.

This strategy has worked exceptionally well, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies are under pressure to optimise their marketing spend.

A particularly powerful tool for IT companies is content market, including sponsored articles, social media campaigns, and email campaigns.

MyBroadband has built a new, out-of-the-box content marketing solution which makes it possible to launch a campaign within 48 hours.

MyBroadband also has a team of in-house content creators to help companies to write articles, create videos, optimise content, and run social media promotions.

Sales director Cara Muller urged South African IT and telecoms companies to contact her to see how MyBroadband can help them with their marketing.

For more information, visit MyBroadband’s marketing page here