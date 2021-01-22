Liva Q1D Mini PC – A powerful palm-sized computer

The Liva Q1D Mini PC from ECS is a powerful mini-computer with all the capabilities of a conventional Windows 10 desktop PC in a palm-sized form-factor.

One configuration comes with a quad-core Intel N4200 processor, which is commonly used in entry-level business laptops, alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

However, these specifications can be customised based on the individual user’s needs.

For example, users can also opt for the Intel N3350 CPU with or without Windows. The unit is customizable.

This sleek little machine is suitable for all kinds of users – including home and office workers, digital signage companies, as well as learners and students.

Put it where you please

The Liva Mini PC can replace your bulky desktop system and free up space in your work or living setup.

This may allow you to add another monitor to your desk, or provide more room for working with documents and other essential office tools.

Its compact form-factor measures just 74mm in length and width, with a height of 34.6mm. In addition, it tips the scale at only 260g, making it compact and light enough to carry in your pocket.

Although its simple, clean design will mean there is no reason to hide it, the Q1D’s VESA mount allows you to mount the unit behind your monitor or TV if needed.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Q1D features an internal fan to keep everything cool, avoiding overheating and allowing for reliable performance.

Connect everything

Expanding storage and adding peripherals to the Liva Q1D is easy.

It supports a wider range of ports than many modern laptops on the market today.

The offering includes two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, HDMI and DisplayPort connectors, as well as a microSD card slot to further extend storage.

For the fastest and most reliable Internet, you can also plug your internet connection straight into its Gigabit Ethernet port, or use the built-in Wi-Fi.

The latter supports dual-band connectivity over 2.4GHz and 5GHz, allowing for both high speeds and wide coverage.

For added security, it comes with a Kensington lock slot, too.

A super-powered TV box

In addition to professional use-cases, the Q1D can be a powerful media box for your TV.

Its integrated Intel HD Graphics 500/505 can stream video from Netflix, YouTube, DSTV Now and other services at up to 4K resolution.

What’s more, it runs Windows 10 which supports many more programs, apps, and games than what is available on Android TV boxes.

This makes it suitable for a myriad of other scenarios, including as a point-of-sale computer for small business owners.

Where to buy

The Liva Q1D Mini PC is available in South Africa from Centurion Micro Electronics (CME) for R4,735, and CME will also be offering the Q1D on Takealot.

Click here to contact CME about the Liva Q1D or mail [email protected].

Below is a hands-on unboxing video showcasing the refined design and impressive hardware of the Liva Q1D Mini PC.

The accessories that are included in the box are:

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Quick Start Guide

1 x VESA Bracket

6 x VESA Mount Screws

This article was published in partnership with CME Group.