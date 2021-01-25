Unlocking the power of hyper-converged infrastructure for your business

Fujitsu’s Primeflex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI streamlines business’s data centre resources to cut costs, improve service offerings, and grow revenue.

Companies are increasingly dependent on high-performance computing, storage, and networking capabilities to streamline processes, satisfy customers, and grow revenue – but managing the data centre infrastructure which supports these systems can be a costly and complex exercise.

Fortunately, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) – which is a software-defined, unified system that encompasses all of the elements of the data centre and employs both software and x86 servers to replace purpose-built hardware – can address this issue.

By virtualising the entire ecosystem in a single, integrated view, businesses can leverage three major benefits over conventional tiered data centre architecture:

Improved storage that saves cost – Uses industry-standard x86 servers which can be scaled up or down as required, saving costs on hardware.

– Uses industry-standard x86 servers which can be scaled up or down as required, saving costs on hardware. Reduced complexity and increased efficiency – Eliminates the need for manual processes and pools the capacity of your IT team.

– Eliminates the need for manual processes and pools the capacity of your IT team. Greater scalability – Allows you to react quickly to developments in your industry and set up hardware fast.

Primeflex

One of the world’s leading providers of HCI solutions is Fujitsu – which has built a tried and tested combination of servers, storage, networking, and software.

Their solution is called Primeflex and can run on software from VMWare, Nutanix, and Microsoft.

Primeflex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is a certified integrated system that includes all the hardware and software to simplify procurement and deployment of a Microsoft-based HCI.

It leverages high performance, energy-efficient Fujitsu Primergy x86 servers and the software-defined server and storage technology (Hyper-V and Storage Spaces Direct) in Windows Server 2019 to reduce complexity and TCO in data centre operations.

Digital transformation of McDonald’s in Belgium

One real-life example of Primeflex for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI in action is its implementation for McDonald’s in Belgium by IT solutions provider Hapbit.

The company migrated the McDonald’s restaurants in the country from back office systems with a basic single server to a high-availability setup with two Hyper-V servers that are replicating each other.

This allowed McDonald’s to digitally transform the diner experience into an electronic ordering process that allowed patrons to select and pay for food for themselves.

Because it runs on Azure Cloud, Hapbit was also able to fine-tune the experience and keep it secure, as well as resolve any mission-critical issues within hours.

Learn more about Primeflex

According to Gartner MQ for HCI 2019, 70% of enterprises will be on HCI by 2023. Adoption of the technology has also seen growth despite the impact of COVID-19.

Developed for modern workloads, Primeflex can be easily and rapidly integrated into your existing operations to increase operational efficiency.

As the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for Africa, CoCre8 has all the expertise, experience, and resources to help you implement Primeflex as your HCI solution.

Click here to learn more about CoCre8’s range of solutions.

This article was published in partnership with CoCre8 Technology Solutions.