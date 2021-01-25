Sign up to MTN Fixed LTE from Axxess and get free bonus data

January is usually a tough month financially due to all the spending that takes place over the festive season.

This has been amplified by the national lockdown, which has forced South Africans to tighten their belts.

This priority of saving money is why Axxess’s exciting new Fixed LTE promotion is perfect for anyone who needs affordable Internet connectivity.

If you sign up to MTN Fixed LTE through Axxess today, you will receive free once-off bonus data that is equal to the monthly data allocation of your package.

For example, if you sign up for a 50GB per month Fixed LTE package, you will get an additional 50GB once-off for free.

This bonus data will be allocated together with your initial pro-rata monthly allocation, and any unused bonus data will rollover to the month following your activation month.

This great deal means there is no better time than right now to sign up for MTN Fixed LTE through Axxess.

Why Fixed LTE?

Fixed LTE is a popular connectivity choice used by thousands of South Africans for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it offers a fast and reliable connection to anyone who doesn’t have access to a fibre line.

All you need is to be in an area that is covered by MTN’s Fixed LTE network.

It also does not require installation – making setup quick and easy.

MTN Fixed LTE packages operate on MTN’s award-winning mobile network, ensuring that you are accessing high-quality Internet at an affordable price.

Sign up today

The Axxess promotion is now live and will be valid until further notice.

Don’t delay – sign up to MTN Fixed LTE through Axxess today!

Click here to get MTN Fixed LTE from Axxess.

T’s and C’s apply.

