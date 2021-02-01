Best job in the world if you like writing about tech

If you like writing and love technology, there is no better job than being a journalist at MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is the largest technology publication in South Africa with over 2 million readers each month.

It covers a wide range of technology news, ranging from gadget reviews to looking at the financial performance of prominent tech companies.

Good news is there is now a great opportunity for you to join MyBroadband as a journalist or company writer.

Full training will be provided and there are numerous perks, like free Woolworths meals and Nespresso coffee, fast Internet, and the latest tech to help you do your job.

If you have a university degree, a strong English writing ability, and a love for tech, you should apply here – https://careers.mybroadband.co.za/

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.