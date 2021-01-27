Get the freedom to do more with Vodacom Business Cloud

Cloud solutions have become the backbone for virtual learning, remote working, and collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This technology is no longer just a way to streamline processes or to achieve cost efficiency, and now allows businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.

More businesses, during and post COVID-19, are therefore looking to take advantage of the best solutions available from multiple cloud providers to meet different technical and business requirements.

Vodacom Business’s multi-cloud partnerships

To cater for this demand from local companies, Vodacom Business has established multi-cloud partnerships with leading providers – including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Huawei.

Its multi-cloud offering provides businesses with more opportunities to disrupt the way they operate and reinvent the customer journey, with their cloud systems providing better functionality, increased innovation, and big cost savings – all giving your business room for potential growth.

In addition, the right solution will enhance security, control, flexibility, efficiency, and agility while also increasing access.

These features allow for improvements in numerous industries, including healthcare, ecommerce, streaming services, banking, and education.

Enabling limitless business

Through Vodacom Business cloud products, not only do companies have access to the best of breed solutions, they also have the freedom to do more business.

Choosing Vodacom Business as the provider of your multi-cloud solution will allow your business to reach its goals in a number of ways:

Connect, collaborate and create from anywhere in the world.

Invest in innovative solutions that grow your business.

Remain competitive and future fit.

Meet ever-changing customer demands.

Put value back into your pocket.

Explore new opportunities.

Take your business beyond borders.

Vodacom Business cloud and security products give customers the freedom to transition into the current digitally-driven landscape without concerns around data security, deployment complexities, and collaborative efficiency.

This helps its customers remove limits in their business operations and grow as they embrace cloud transformation.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom Business’s multi-cloud solutions.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom Business.