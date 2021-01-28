Microsoft Surface GO 2 – Enable your dreams on the GO

Living a fast-paced life often requires us to have the necessary technology to keep up with our demanding schedules.

Whether you’re a creator, student or entrepreneur, the all-new Microsoft Surface GO 2 is your perfectly portable 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet device that lets you do more and create more.

With long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours, tackle your 2021 goals and level up with tech that enables dreams on the go!

The perfect laptop to meet your life goals

Incredible Connection’s Tech That Enables Dreams initiative is all about the individuals who are not afraid of taking risks, pushing the envelope, and breaking through their own limitations.

It is the young student who wants to further their studies and needs the right entry-level laptop to achieve great results, or the individual who wishes to open their own business and is looking for the hardware and software to equip their team.

The Surface GO 2 is powerful enough to fuel your inner fire thanks to its Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y, ensuring you get laptop performance while retaining best-in-class productivity, security, mobility and tablet portability.

This makes the Surface GO 2 the perfect 2-in-1 laptop – whether you are writing and drawing on your striking 10.5-inch touchscreen PixelSense Display with a Surface Pen, easily navigating through documents and websites, or enjoying beautiful Intel UHD Graphics 615 while you stream your favourite shows and movies.

Additionally, the Surface GO 2 is not only the smallest and lightest Surface device yet (weighing in at just 544g) – it instantly adapts and adjusts to your productivity needs thanks to a kickstand that works at any angle.

This mobile form factor allows you to make the most of Windows 10 Home in S mode by kitting your device with a Surface GO 2 Type Cover for comfortable typing anywhere and a Surface Pen with virtually no lag to help you capture your thoughts and get more done.

Get the Microsoft Surface GO 2 from Incredible Connection

Take the leap forward with us at Incredible Connection in your journey to success.

Using any of our quick and convenient payment options – EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit – you can take your dreams to new heights!

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month revolving credit facility that lets you get the tech to help enable your 2021 dreams.

We have upgraded our service offering to include much more than the device of your dreams.

When you purchase the Surface GO 2 you also get access to our Incredible 3-year extended warranty which includes online live chat, telephone technical support and easy online registration.

Not only do our tech specialists provide you with expert advice; they will also help set up your Surface GO 2 device thanks to our Walk Out Working service – ensuring your device is completely set up and ready!

Visit www.incredible.co.za to follow Incredible stories of how tech enables dreams and tell us how Tech could enable your 2021 dreams and you could stand a chance to be one of the selected participants in the #TechDreams initiative.

Click here to buy the Microsoft Surface GO 2 from Incredible Connection

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.