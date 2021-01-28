Excellent news about R199 fixed-LTE service

Supersonic has announced that its home broadband specials, which offer big price cuts on fixed-LTE packages, will be added as permanent products.

This means users will be able to get 60GB home broadband for R199 per month and Uncapped home broadband for R999 per month.

These fixed-LTE products are offered over MTN’s award-winning network, which guarantees excellent speeds and great reliability.

Supersonic offer simple month-to-month contracts which means no long-term commitment, no credit checks, and no complicated paperwork.

Subscribers will also get a free-to-use LTE router that they can use for as long as the service remains active.

Further good news is that anyone who signs up for a Supersonic home broadband package between 27 January and 8 March 2021 will automatically be entered into a Huawei fitness bundle prize draw.

New subscribers will stand a chance to win a Huawei Watch GT2, Freelace earphones, and a smart scale – valued at R7,999.

At the same time Supersonic is running a promotion for people who order a new fibre connection.

While new subscribers are waiting for their fibre to be installed, Supersonic will provide them with a free uncapped LTE package.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.