Save on your car insurance today

OUTsurance Comprehensive Car Insurance allows you to cover your car and enjoy their full range of great benefits.

These include a fixed excess and the backup of 24/7 roadside assistance.

By choosing OUTsurance for Comprehensive Insurance, you’ll be covered against loss or damage from pretty much anything.

This can include theft, hijacking, accidents, flood, hail, and even intentional damage caused by someone else.

You’re even covered for other people’s loss or damage if an accident is your fault.

The famous OUTbonus is also a standard product feature, which is paid after three claim-free years and premium dependent.

Get a quote from OUTsurance

If you’re not already an OUTsurance client, get a personal car insurance quote.

If OUTsurance is more expensive than what you’re currently paying – on a like-for-like basis – you can ask them to pay you R500.

If their personal car insurance quote can’t beat your current premium – again, on a like-for-like basis – and you’ve been with the same insurer for at least three years without claiming, ask them for R1,500.

Yes, R1,500 cash. Of course, you’ll need to give them proof.

Request a car insurance quote from OUTsurance by completing the form below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was published in partnership with OUTsurance.