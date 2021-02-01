Altonet and Micro Focus partner to offer Data Protector as a service

Altonet has partnered with Micro Focus to offer Data Protector in a SaaS form to South African businesses.

This makes the industry-leading product available to a wide range of businesses in a comprehensive and accessible way.

The benefits of Micro Focus Data Protector

Micro Focus Data Protector makes it easy to back up and protect your data thanks to its comprehensive set of features.

It stands apart from its competitors due to its comprehensive automation and analytics engines – which enable pre-emptive issue resolution.

For example, if disc-based backup is set to take place on a certain night, but there is not enough disc space, this automated system will inform you that the backup will not be successful, and can even find available space from other resources to ensure that the issue is solved.

Another major benefit of using Micro Focus Data Protector is that it has been around for over 40 years.

This means that Micro Focus has evolved this product with extensive research and development driven by high levels of investment.

This has ensured that Data Protector is designed to be used by businesses of all sizes and industries – and is well-priced.

Micro Focus Data Protector SaaS powered by Altonet

Altonet is partnering with Micro Focus to help organisations that want the functionality of Data Protector without placing this workload upon their own IT teams.

Micro Focus Data Protector SaaS powered by Altonet is a managed service whereby the day-to-day running of Data Protector is automatically taken of.

Altonet CEO Gareth Tudor explained that Altonet has offered backup products from a variety of vendors for many years, but Data Protector has always stood out due to its scalability.

This is why Altonet is now focusing on Data Protector and is offering a SaaS product whereby it provides Micro Focus Data Protector in an as-a-service form to organisations of all sizes.

Jose Da Silva of Altonet explained that this offering provides increased value to customers who may have wanted to use Data Protector, but were not experts with the software.

He also highlighted that the depth offered by Data Protector is such that while many may see green ticks and think everything is perfect, there are still ways to optimise your processes to avoid future issues.

Altonet’s extensive experience with Data Protector – it is a Gold Partner of Micro Focus – means it is perfectly positioned to help organisations get the complete benefits out of Data Protector without these organisations having to place this workload on their own IT department.

Click here to contact Altonet about Micro Focus Data Protector SaaS powered by Altonet.

This article was published in partnership with Altonet and Micro Focus.