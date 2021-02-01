Payroll and HR compliance across borders

By Sandra Crous, Managing Director at PaySpace, a leader in payroll and HR software.

Doing business in Africa is a daunting prospect for many organisations which operate in multiple regions across the continent, coining the phrase ‘Africa is not for sissies.’

Africa is an assortment of different countries, each with their unique culture and languages. And importantly, their own rules and regulations that present not only challenges, but opportunities too.

The complexity of doing business on the continent isn’t set to get easier any time soon.

In fact, it is becoming increasingly challenging. Many attempts to do business in traditional Western ways were doomed to fail from the start.

With some 54 countries and more than 1.3 billion people, Africa is the second largest and second most populated continent, and when it comes to the sheer range of languages spoken across the African continent, it comes in second only after Asia.

Sixty percent of the population in Africa are under 25 years of age, making it the youngest continent in the world.

In 2019, we witnessed the birth of the Jumia, the first ‘technology unicorn’ on the continent. The e-commerce platform reached a valuation of $1 billion, which was previously undreamed of for the region.

We have also seen the number of internet users on the continent soar to more than half a billion, a number that is only set to grow exponentially year on year, which reaffirms Africa’s incredible potential.

But what does this mean for your organisation? Business leaders and owners whose aim is to open offices or otherwise operate in Africa need to understand that many of the major challenges they are faced with in Africa can be overcome with relative ease.

These challenges are many, and range from accurately interpreting local legislation changes and having reliable electricity, to finding appropriate partners in a particular country to service unique requirements.

Even before the world was brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic, expanding businesses beyond borders was no easy task. However, post-pandemic, the hurdles are only set to be even more challenging.

The organisations which are surviving or even booming are implementing essentials and focusing on ‘keeping the lights on’ instead of ‘nice to have’ non-essentials. Moreover, across the globe we have seen digital transformations soaring – none of which are possible without adopting a cloud-first strategy.

Microsoft, for instance, has expanded to new regions in Africa. This enabled organisations to accelerate their services for people and organisations from Cape Town to Cairo, and assisted them to become part of one of the largest networks in the world.

Although Covid-19 has forced most organisations to embrace online technologies and cloud platforms, not all solutions are created equal. Organisations need to scrutinise what companies really need when it comes to their cloud software.

The first requirement is increased productivity. There are two things that the correct cloud software can enable. Firstly, true-cloud should allow access to software from anywhere, and on any device.

The fact is, things will never return to the way they were. The “new normal” is here to stay and our new ways of working and new requirements in terms of access for staff members and suchlike, means businesses need the right software so that employees can do their jobs.

The second requirement is integration. Importing and exporting data and sending timesheets is a duplication of work and an enormous waste of time and productivity. API Integration and Web Services Integration make it simple for users and developers to integrate with a multitude of third-party applications.

These can include existing, legacy, or on-premise solutions that might still be around for a while.

Companies are also seeking greater visibility. Yesteryear’s era of legacy software, manual sheets and reporting ‘after the fact’ are long gone. Organisations cannot do without access to the information they need in real-time, to empower them to make impactful decisions rapidly.

On the other hand, this functionality can also open the doors for ‘threat actors’ to commit cyber-crime by weakening security.

Therefore, any organisation looking to embark on a cloud journey must ensure their provider is GDPR and POPIA compliant. In fact, a good SaaS provider should also include additional functionality like single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, which adds a critical extra layer of security.

Consider how agile your organisation is. Today’s entities need to have the ability to move rapidly, a lesson the pandemic brought home rather brutally. Look at legislative changes in Africa for example.

A whopping 60% of African countries have had legislative changes between the months of June and August, amounting to almost one change per day. Getting this wrong could be massively detrimental to your company’s financial health.

This article was published in partnership with PaySpace.