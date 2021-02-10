What to look for in an Identity and Governance Administration solution

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is critical to the modern organisation as it ensures your business data is only accessed by approved users.

Identities now include people, devices, services and other ‘things’ connected to the Internet which could access your critical assets and services both inside and outside the network perimeter, meaning organisations need to be able to trust and verify both of these elements.

Micro Focus Senior Pre-Sales Identity and Security Solutions Consultant Ashley Bajinath explained that while IAM can be incredibly complex, it is made easier when you have the right technology in place.

“Technology is an important part of identity and access management that should be leveraged to support an organization’s cybersecurity objectives and strategy,” said Bajinath.

“IAM can help organizations achieve operating efficiency and optimal security through state-of-the-art technology and automation such as adaptive, multi-factor, and biometric authentication.”

Bajinath said there are three key areas of IAM:

Identity and Governance Administration

Access Management

Privilege Management and Delegated Administration

Each of these areas is critical to your IAM efforts and you therefore need the right technologies to ensure they are dealt with appropriately.

What to avoid in an IAM product

Bajinath said that from his experience, one of the biggest issues organisations encounter is having many IAM solutions from different vendors that each only do a few things.

It is not uncommon to see up to 70 security vendors in an enterprise customer’s IAM system.

This mixing of vendors reduces the efficiency of your IAM efforts by convoluting the process, and puts you at risk of having holes in your system as these solutions are not always designed to work together.

Another important consideration is whether the solutions use a Zero Trust approach to IAM.

“Zero Trust requires that organizations no longer assume trust and maintain strict access controls; trusting no-one or anything by default, even those already inside the organization,” said Bajinath.

Additionally, users should be given the least privilege possible by default – ensuring can only ever access what is necessary.

Buying into an established ecosystem

Bajinath said the best way to implement an IAM system is to use solutions from as few vendors as possible.

Micro Focus offers numerous software solutions across each of the three key areas of IAM, and because these solutions are all made by the same vendor, they work together seamlessly.

Additionally, Micro Focus has been in the industry for decades and their solutions have been the subject of extensive research and development over the years.

This article was published in partnership with Micro Focus.