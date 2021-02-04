MSI RTX 3000-series laptops now available in South Africa

MSI recently launched its range of RTX 3000-series notebooks at a virtual event, bringing RTX 3080 performance to the mobile workstation market.

While competitors have also unveiled their RTX 3000-series notebooks, these are only available on pre-order, whereas MSI’s RTX 3000-series notebooks are available right now.

MSI’s line-up of RTX 3000-series notebooks spans its GE, GS, GP, and GF laptop series, with the GP76 Leopard, GS66 Stealth, and Creator 15 range now available in South Africa.

Across these three models, you have the option of an RTX 3080, 3070, or 3060 GPU as well as various Intel CPU configurations.

The GP76 Leopard is for those looking for a great traditional gaming laptop, while the GS66 Stealth caters to those looking for gaming performance in a business laptop form factor.

The Creator 15 range is designed to fulfil the needs of even the most demanding of creators.

Reflecting the growing importance of high-speed Internet connectivity, MSI’s RTX 3000-series laptops all support Wi-Fi 6E, meaning they are capable of operating in the 6GHz band.

This offers faster data output for video streaming, virtual reality and other wireless experiences.

MSI also unveiled its resizable BAR technology which enables the laptop’s CPU to have full access to GPU memory at all times – ultimately resulting in a 5-10% FPS increase.

GS66 Stealth

With its unique low-profile design, the GS66 Stealth is the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer.

Its “Sharper in Core Black” premium design has won various awards – including an IF Design award and a Red Dot award.

Between the latest GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs and the laptop’s DLSS AI rendering technology, the GS66 Stealth enables gamers to play at a stunning 4K resolution with ray tracing and the ability to boost your framerate to over 60 FPS.

The GS66 Stealth also takes advantage of the computing power of Intel’s latest processors, offering up to eight cores for better performance.

This laptop comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling system that boasts the world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades; an extremely smooth 300Hz IPS-level display; and another World Champion title: its 99.9Whr battery offers the most capacity available in any laptop.

MSI Creator 15

MSI is also dedicated to providing the best laptops for creators.

To this end, the MSI Creator 15 is an excellent all-around laptop that is purposely built for the most demanding of creators.

The Creator 15 is guaranteed to provide the most true-to-life visual experience thanks to features like an individually-calibrated 4K True Pixel display panel verified by Calman and a 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut.

Because it is accelerated by RTX 3000 graphics, the Creator 15 speeds up video and 3D animation rendering times considerably, while a new touchscreen display provides easier navigation and an increase in productivity.

The Creator 15’s 99.9Wh battery capacity and lightweight design provide ultimate mobility for remote studios.

If you would like to buy a GP76 Leopard, GS66 Stealth, or Creator 15, visit Evetech’s website today.

Click here to buy an MSI RTX 3000-series laptop from Evetech.

MSI GP76 Leopard Display 17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel Processor Up to Latest Intel Core i7-10870H Processor RAM DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Graphics Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (10UG) Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (10UE) Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 USB Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance, High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr Video Output 1 x HDMI ([email protected]), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP Dimensions 397 x 284 x 26 mm Weight 2.9 kg

MSI GS66 Stealth

MSI GS66 Stealth Display 15.6″ UHD (3840×2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-level thin bezel (Optional) 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel (Optional) Processor Up to latest Intel Core i9-10980HK Processor RAM DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Graphics Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (10UH) Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (10UG) Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (10UE) Webcam HD type ([email protected]) Communication Killer E3100 2.5 Gbps Ethernet with Killer Shield / Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP / PD charging),1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio The Duo Wave speaker designed by Dynaudio system (2x 2W speakers), Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer, High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP / PD charging), 1 x HDMI([email protected] 60Hz) Dimensions 358.3 (W) x 248 (D) x 18.3-19.8 (H) mm Weight 2.1 kg

Creator 15

MSI Creator 15 Display 15.6″ 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level thin bezel (A10UH) 15.6” FHD, Touchscreen, IPS-Level thin bezel (A10UGT / A10UET) Processor Latest Intel Core i7-10870H Processor RAM DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 (A10UH) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A10UGT) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A10UET) Webcam IR HD type ([email protected]) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel, Wi-Fi 6E AX210 USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP/ PD charging), 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 3 x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Keyboard Single Backlit keyboard (White) Audio 2 × 2W Duo Wave Speakers, 1 ×Audio combo Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP / PD charging), 1 x HDMI([email protected] 60Hz) Dimensions 358.3 ×248 ×18.3 mm (Non-Touchscreen) 358.3 ×248 ×19.8 mm (Touchscreen) Weight 2.1 kg

This article was published in partnership with MSI.