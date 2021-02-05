Safest place for South African tech companies to advertise

There is only one place where South African IT and telecoms companies can advertise to reach all ICT decision makers – MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication with over 2 million monthly readers.

What makes this readership unique is that the majority are IT decision makers – which includes CEOs, directors, business owners, and IT executives.

This is the exact audience South African IT and telecoms companies want to reach to promote their products and services.

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies to engage with this audience through its new marketing products.

These products showed an exceptional performance over the last year and produced a much higher return on investment (ROI) than other marketing channels.

The success of these campaigns has resulted in a spike in marketing campaigns on MyBroadband this year.

MyBroadband director Cara Muller said this is not surprising as companies are now looking for marketing channels which give the highest ROI and excellent value for money.

To find out more about what MyBroadband can offer your company, visit MyBroadband’s marketing page.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.