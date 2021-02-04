Huawei’s One-Hour Flash Sale is now on

But hurry – you can only get these deals between 8pm and 9pm tonight.

Huawei’s Shopping Festival is currently underway, with great savings and free gifts on many tech gadgets. And what’s better than a sale? I’ll tell you what’s better – a sale on top of a sale!

Huawei knows everyone loves a good bargain. So, for one hour only on Thursday 4 Feb, Huawei is holding a Flash Sale on these two products:

You can get the HUAWEI P Smart S smartphone in Black at the bargain price of R3999. That’s a saving of R1700 on the normal sale price.

Buy the HUAWEI MediaPad T3 in Space Grey for just R1299, saving R500 on the normal sale price (and R1000 on the standard price).

So diarise now – Huawei Flash Sale, Thursday 4 Feb, 8pm to 9pm.

Get there quickly because stocks are limited.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.