Pinnacle partners with Western Digital to offer industry-leading storage solutions

Pinnacle is no stranger to the fact that in order to stay current within today’s ever-changing market, innovation is key.

Western Digital has been a leader in game changing innovations for many years stemming from hard drive technology all the way to the advancements in 3D NAND.

“As South Africa’s leading ICT distributor, Pinnacle proves to be a very strategic ally for us,” said Ghassan Azzi, Africa Sales Director at Western Digital.

“Not only do they boast a strong footprint and presence across Southern Africa; the company’s core focus on delivering exceptional products strongly aligns with our purpose of providing consumers and corporations within South Africa with all the storage solutions they need to thrive in the age of data.”

“This move will support Western Digital’s growth plans within Southern Africa and will go a long way in bolstering the company’s market share growth and positioning in South Africa.”

Pinnacle’s footprint, scale and size allow its customers to access a broad range of world-class ICT products which are delivered seamlessly throughout all major centres across the country and almost the entire SADC region.

In August 2015 a SADC business division was established to facilitate Pinnacle’s growth north of the border.

Headquartered in Midrand, the division services and advances Pinnacle’s capacity to sell ICT products in surrounding African countries.

Growth continues to take place into Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola and Malawi with the long-term view being expansion into East Africa, making Pinnacle the perfect partner to assist WD in their expansion efforts.

“We are very excited to partner with Western Digital, a global market leader in its ever-expanding portfolio,” said Phillip Thompson, Head of Brand at Pinnacle.

“This partnership will give our broad range of resellers access to industry-leading storage solutions across the Western Digital, WD & SanDisk product portfolios. As a true broad-based distributor, we pride ourselves in working with world-class technology companies like Western Digital and continuously look at ways of expanding our product offering to add more value for our customers.”

For more information, contact Phillip Thompson via email ([email protected]) or via telephone on +27 11 265 3000.

