Binge your favourite shows this weekend with Video Play Premium

If you are planning a weekend in and are looking for entertainment, Video Play Premium has you covered.

Video Play Premium is the ultimate entertainment solution from Vodacom which allows you to binge watch all your favourite shows and movies from the comfort of your home.

If you want access to the best content over the weekend, you can subscribe to the daily Video Play Premium product for just R25 and binge watch as many shows and movies as your heart desires.

You will have access to some of the most popular shows in the world, including Suits, 30 Rock, Grown-ish, and Criminal Minds.

Movies available on Vodacom Premium include Fifty Shades of Grey, Ex Machina, Happy Gilmore, Liar Liar, and Straight Outta Compton.

There is also an extensive selection of music videos and children’s shows that will ensure your entire family has access to all the content it could ever need.

Video Play Premium is one of the most popular streaming services in South Africa and is available at the following prices:

Daily – R25

Weekly – R40

Monthly – R99

Whats more, you can pay for the service with your Vodacom airtime, or you can choose to add the charge to your monthly Vodacom bill or by using your credit card or debit card or even via eft using OZOW.

Another major benefit of using Video Play is that there are dedicated Video Play data bundles that make it even cheaper to watch your favourite shows and movies only on Video Play. Find out more here: https://vid.stream/MBB/VPData

