TCM launches MPS Connector™ – Get a 2-month free trial

Technology Corporate Management (TCM) has launched the MPS Connector™ – an innovative device which makes it easy to manage and monitor the printing needs of your remote workforce.

This product comes at a critical time as businesses need to support their large remote workforces, and many printing solutions have historically not taken remote working into account.

This is a problem because printing is often a legal requirement for South African organisations, and the national lockdown has therefore posed a tremendous challenge to companies whose employees are working from home.

Head of MPS at TCM Frank Cornelli said they have noticed this pain point and therefore prioritised creating a tool that helps these organisations improve their productivity levels while supporting remote working.

“TCM is known for its exceptional service delivery nationwide and understands the complexity of a home-user environment,” he explained.

“While the global working model has changed, businesses still need to provide support to their employees, ensure on-time delivery of supplies and other consumables, and monitor the health and status of their printers remotely and securely.”

Benefits of the MPS Connector™

The MPS Connector™ is a managed print service connector device that allows work-from-home employees to continue receiving the same level of print services they have come to expect in physical offices.

It works with various supported print devices to offer continued reporting of printer resource levels as well as the general monitoring of device health and functionality.

The MPS Connector™ takes advantage of modern technologies like automation to achieve this, thereby reducing the load that your remote employees’ printing needs place on your IT team and administrators.

It is easy to install the MPS Connector™ into your existing MPS management platforms.

Launch offer

To celebrate the launch of the MPS Connector™, TCM is offering the first 50 subscription customers a free two-month trial period.

The MPS Connector™ is available through TCM’s multichannel distribution model, and is dedicated to delivering solutions which use the MPS Connector™ that cater to your organisation’s specific needs.

TCM has specialist teams across the country which can assist in crafting the perfect remote printing solution for your organisation, driving productivity within your business.

Take up this FREE TRIAL offer now and email [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with TCM.