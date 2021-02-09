Why you’ll want to experience the Samsung’s pro-grade camera innovation with Galaxy S21 5G Series

There are many reasons why Galaxy S21 5G is receiving universal praise.

Powered by the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device, a stunning edge-to-edge 120Hz display, and a large battery for uninterrupted productivity and entertainment, Galaxy S21 5G is truly epic.

Beyond these great features, many people are incredibly excited about Galaxy S21’s pro-grade camera technology.

You can now take breath-taking photos and videos, regardless of if you are in a low or bright light environment, and no matter whether you are near or far away from the subject.

When creating the camera for the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung focused on giving people the chance to effortlessly capture the best high-quality photos and videos at any time, making it easy for you to enjoy professional-looking, cinematic results powered by an on-device AI.

You’ll see the power of this AI in popular features such as Single Take. This intelligent technology allows you to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. Basically, you film a scene and receive a group of alternate photos and videos automatically.

There is a lot of new technology and innovation available including Galaxy’s most advanced image sensor yet – offering an impressive 108MP.

Its pro-grade camera system raises the bar for professional photographers and for everyone who wants both 8K video capabilities and the ability to create high-resolution photos – all from one incredible smartphone.

There is no doubt that the series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes everyday epic.

The Galaxy S21 series is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations and is 5G-enabled!

Galaxy S21 will be available in a variety of models including Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen for the first time, so you can find the perfect device to complement your personal style and needs.

Galaxy fans who want to purchase the Galaxy S21 can now make full use of Samsung’s popular trade-in programme: You could get up to R10,000* back from your older device until 28 February 2021.

Samsung Care+, the popular accidental damage protection service plan exclusive to Galaxy smartphones offers even more value to your Galaxy S21 5G purchase.

You can purchase your Galaxy S21 5G and get Samsung Care+ from as little as R499 once-off – which includes 2 screen repairs over 24 months**.

* – Value of discount determined by the assessment of the pre-owned device submitted for trade-in. Terms and conditions apply.

** – Terms and conditions apply.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.