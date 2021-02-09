Unlocking the power of technology for the accountant of the future

The rapid development of new technologies is already bringing about radical change in the accounting profession.

This is according to research which forms part of Sage’s Practice of Now report.

It showed how AI in accounting, changing regulations, and a new generation entering the workforce are all causing real change in the profession.

One of the main findings of the report was that 69% of South African accountants are ready for the next wave of digital technologies, like RPA, AI and blockchain.

Vice President for Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage in Africa and the Middle East

PJ Bishop provided further insights on the relationship between accountants and technology.

1. Which conventional functions of the accountant are being replaced by technology?

We don’t see technology ‘replacing’ accountants – instead, we see tools such as automated cloud systems and artificial intelligence (AI) relieving accountants from needing to carry out routine, tedious and manual work such as capturing data, extracting reports for their management teams, number-crunching, monthly/annual close procedures, and auditing tasks.

This, in turn, enables accountants to focus on higher-value work, become more productive, and ultimately, service a larger customer base while improving the quality of advice and service they give each client.

2. What should accountants and firms do to ensure their roles remain relevant for clients’ future needs?

Embrace the technology rather than fearing it. Accountants need better tools and better information.

You also must be able to look into the future and say to business owners: “This is what’s important and coming down the line for you.”

Effective use of technology can enable an accountant to quickly spot and efficiently respond to changing environments, so that they can provide better strategic advice to their clients.

Digital technologies also help you to offer a better customer experience – for example, enabling you to provide faster service, improve transparency and collaborate more effectively with your clients using online platforms.

Effective use of technology also frees up your time, so that you can focus on customer advice and relationship management rather than on administration.

3. How has the relationship between accountants and technology changed in recent times?

Since the first desktop accounting solutions came to market in the PC era, technology has played a vital role in helping and enabling accountants to fulfil their roles.

More and more routine accounting functions have been automated since then and the importance of technology has only grown since we started migrating to the cloud.

Digitalisation has streamlined processes such as bank reconciliations and tax submissions by enabling accounting software to integrate with online tax and banking software, for example.

And accountants and clients can collaborate remotely on the same online platform and live data via the cloud, no matter where they are.

Little wonder that 91% of accountants surveyed for the South African Practice of Now 2020 survey believe new technology delivers great value to their business.

Our survey also shows that accountants are eager to embrace emerging technologies. Nearly half say they’re early adopters of technology such as 5G, AI, robotic process automation (RPA) and the Internet of Things.

4. What can clients expect from the progressive accountants of the future?

The progressive finance function or accounting practice of the future will be customer-centric in its approach, whether it serves an internal customer or a range of external clients.

Tomorrow’s accountants will offer a broader range of services and advice, spanning risk, business strategy, digital transformation and more.

We’ll see many of them offer consulting and complementary services spanning vertical industry advice, marketing, cash flow, HR, people management, growth modelling, and even technology implementation and recommendations beyond accounting and finance (for example automation, RPA, timekeeping software).

Progressive accountants are also embracing diversity and inclusion to reflect the modern business world. This is not only about a long overdue focus on ensuring representativity in terms of demographics, but also bringing new thinking and ideas into finance practices.

Many firms are considering recruiting from a non-accounting background to develop more customer-centric and project management skill, for instance.

As well as focusing on skills and staff, they see practice automation as key to their own productivity, as well as the benefits it provides to their clients.

In the longer term, many practices are already positioning for advanced and predictive analytics leveraging big data as well as AI and 5G.

They are seizing the opportunity to be the change makers by working in new ways while maintaining traditional core competencies.

This article was published in partnership with Sage.