2021 MyBroadband Online Conference attracts over 1,000 registrations in first week

The 2021 MyBroadband Conference, which will kick off on 14 April, has attracted over 1,000 registration in its first week.

This year the conference will feature an exciting new online format which makes it possible for delegates across South Africa to attend.

The new online format also makes it easy for delegates to listen to event speakers and engage with exhibitors.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics which will be covered at the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

Registrations for the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference are open and you can register for free using the voucher code below.

Register here: 2021 MyBroadband Conference Website

Voucher Code: Mybroadband2021

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.

