Incredible Connection – Your destination for remote work and study technology

Events in the past year have showed us the importance of adapting to new ways of working and studying.

Whether working from home or learning online, these unexpected events have forced us to get accustomed to all the necessary tech and platforms that make remote work and study seamless.

Tech to work better

Incredible Connection is not only South Africa’s leading tech retailer; it is also your work and study from home destination.

Featuring the best-in-class notebooks, our modern device range lets you power on and take on those tasks while our affordable smart printers help you stay on top of your notes.

Working remotely often requires a solid and reliable connection, so our top of the line networking devices and conferencing range let you stay online and keep you connected during those zoom lessons and meetings.

Creating a workspace with our office accessories and furniture doesn’t only push your productivity to the highest level but also makes your workflow so much easier.

Study made easy

For all the students who will soon be returning to start the academic year, our private school approved devices are packed with powerful performance built for education, giving students above average performance for top grade results.

We have upgraded our service offering to include much more than the tech you need to work and study from home.

When you purchase our private school approved devices or modern devices, you also get access to our Incredible 3-year extended warranty which includes online live chat, telephone technical support, and easy online registration.

Not only do our tech specialists provide you with expert advice on everything tech, but will also help set up your device thanks to the walk out working service which ensures your device is completely set up and ready to go!

Quick and convenient payment options

Visit your work and study from home destination to help you keep track and stay on top of your daily demands.

With any of our quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit, you can keep your productivity at its optimum level!

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month revolving credit facility that lets you get the tech to help you work and study better.

Keep up to date with all things tech on our social media pages and visit www.incredible.co.za for Incredible daily and weekly deals on all the tech you need.

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.