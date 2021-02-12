Get home broadband for R199 per month

Supersonic is offering people across South Africa excellent deals on home broadband products, including a fixed-LTE service for R199 per month.

For high-end users, Supersonic is also offering uncapped home broadband for R999 per month.

These fixed-LTE solutions are offered over MTN’s award-winning network, which guarantees excellent speeds and great reliability.

Supersonic offer simple month-to-month contracts, which means no long-term commitment, no credit checks, and no complicated paperwork.

Another benefit is that all subscribers will get a free-to-use LTE router which they can use for as long as the service remains active.

Additionally, if you sign up for a Supersonic home broadband package before 8 March 2021 you will automatically be entered into a Huawei fitness bundle prize draw – valued at R7,999.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.