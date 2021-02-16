Looking for Fibre? RSAWEB have a special for you!

Fibre internet connectivity has become a must-have for families, households and businesses around the country.

For this reason, RSAWEB – South Africa’s top-rated ISP with a 4.5/5-star Google rating – has created specials to make Fibre more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Here are three Fibre specials that RSAWEB are providing to help you get this revolutionary connectivity solution.

RSAWEB’s Plettenberg Bay & Knysna Fibre Special

It’s no secret that Fibre connectivity has become ubiquitous in larger cities around the country, but it has been slower to reach smaller towns – this is about to change with RSAWEB.

Plettenberg Bay and Knysna are the latest towns where RSAWEB Fibre will be available in, and RSAWEB have created an amazing special for these two towns in selected Octotel areas.

Over the last few years, Fibre has been hailed as the new front-runner in the world of connectivity.

It is a lot faster than traditional wireless connectivity, is more affordable, and is far more stable which is great for people wanting to stream high-definition shows on Netflix, or for people that use video conferencing apps while they work from home.

The Special: If you order fast Fibre between now and the end of March in selected Octotel areas, RSAWEB will give you one-month absolutely free, and will credit you R500 off the second-month if you order before your area in Plettenberg Bay or Knysna has gone live with Fibre infrastructure. T&Cs apply.

Most Popular Packages: Starting from R695 per month, these packages are highly affordable – the most popular being the synchronous (same speeds up and down) 15/15Mbps and 30/30Mbps packages.

What if your town does NOT have Fibre yet?

For people living in towns around South Africa without Fibre – RSAWEB have a great alternative for you – Fixed LTE. After Fibre, Fixed LTE is the fastest form of connectivity out there.

Fixed-LTE is ideal for households in towns and areas where Fibre is not yet available, and is also so simple to set up and hassle-free to connect to – all you need is a router and a SIM card – simply put the SIM in the router and turn it on.

RSAWEB’s Free Installation Vuma Special

RSAWEB know how much you love savings, so in celebration of Valentine’s Day they decided to create a Valentine’s Vuma special that will be available until the end of February!

The Special: On Vuma 200Mbps and up Fibre bundles, RSAWEB are offering free installation and connection valued up to R2720. On Vuma bundles ranging from the entry-level 10Mbps to the more advanced 100Mbps bundle, RSAWEB are offering free installation valued at R1725. T&Cs apply.

Most Popular Packages: Starting at R645, the 10Mbps/2Mpbs package is extremely affordable and perfect for your basic online connectivity needs, while the more advanced and synchronous (same speeds up and down) 100/100Mbps package at R1195 per month is great for households with many connected devices – and is also one of the most affordable packages on the market within that speed’s range.

RSAWEB’s Double Your Speed Deal

Working from home has become common-place for workers around the country.

With this in mind, RSAWEB have a double-speed deal for all upcoming, new and existing Fibre customers in selected Frogfoot areas.

RSAWEB’s thinking behind creating this special was that with the large boost in upload and download speeds, people will be able to work just as seamlessly from their homes as they could from their offices.

It’s also a great special for gamers, or people wanting to stream their favourite movies and series in HD!

The Special: With this deal, customers ordering Fibre from RSAWEB will get their line speeds upgraded completely free of charge, which not only makes for a far superior user experience but will end up saving them a lot of money! This special is available in selected Frogfoot areas only. T&Cs apply.

Old Speed Price New Speed Savings Per Month (based on value of new speed) 10Mbps/10Mbps R669 20Mbps/20Mbps R200 20Mbps/2Mbps R809 50Mbps/5Mbbs R100 20Mbps/20Mbps R869 50Mbps/50Mbps R100 50Mbps/5Mbps R909 100Mbps/10Mbps R100 50Mbps/50Mbps R969 100Mbps/100Mbps R100 100Mbps/10Mbps R1009 200Mbps/200Mbps R190 100Mbps/100Mbps R1069 200Mbps/200Mbps R130 200Mbps/200Mbps R1199 1Gbps/1Gbps R450

Save a Further R4500

RSAWEB’s enticing list of Fibre-related savings doesn’t stop there. You can save a further R4500 with the free premium router, 1Gb of free mobile data, free installation and other freebies that they provide you with – no matter the Fibre package you order!

They also offer month-to-month contracts, so you don’t have to be locked into a lengthy 12-month obligation which is extremely beneficial should your circumstances change.

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.