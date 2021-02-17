iKhokha’s iK Vend Feature Gives Small Businesses a Boost

iKhokha is increasing their small business offering with iK Vend, an in-app prepaid vending service. Through this mobile innovation, iKhokha is creating new opportunities for small businesses.

iKhokha merchants can use this feature to sell prepaid airtime, data, electricity, gas and water to their customers. They can also settle various [email protected] and EasyPay bills, including DStv bills, municipal accounts, clothing accounts, policies and traffic fines.

“We know that small businesses are under immense strain,” says iKhokha Chief Product Officer, Ramsay Daly. “We see iK Vend as a way for our merchants to create a secondary revenue stream with little to no investment to give their businesses a much-needed boost.”

Unlike competitor prepaid card vending machines, iKhokha offers an all-in-one solution. With iKhokha, business owners can enjoy the added convenience of accepting card payments and selling prepaid products using their iKhokha Mover Pro or Shaker Duo card machine and the iKhokha app.

With their top iK Vend performers recording an increase in turnover of up to 35%, iKhokha is confident that merchants who utilise the feature will secure more repeat business and positively impact their bottom line.

“By offering our merchants a way to sell value-added services easily with iK Vend, we’re striving to assist them in attracting more business by offering a wider product variety and increased convenience to their customers,” says Daly.

Using this feature will also yield rewards for merchants as they’ll earn iKash – iKhokha’s digital currency – with each qualifying sale.

They can use their iKash balance to pay for future iK Vend transactions via the iKhokha app while still collecting cash from their customers for prepaid products – giving them more cash in hand in the long run.

If you’re interested in boosting your monthly turnover with iK Vend, but you’re not an iKhokha merchant, it’s easy to get started. Visit www.ikhokha.com or call 087 222 7000.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.