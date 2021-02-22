Why risk visualisation is crucial for your business

If you wish to maintain or grow your business, you should have risk management capabilities that are at the same level as your operations.

It has become clear to businesses, particularly over the course of the national lockdown, that uncertainty and volatility are inevitable when running a company.

Businesses found themselves seeking new ways to deal with these obstacles, and learned that risk management is critical if you want your business to be resilient.

If you wish to maintain or grow your business, you need to have risk management capabilities that are at the same level as your operations.

Failure to achieve this will result in your risks exceeding your business’s capabilities.

Risk visualisation

Risk management is often seen as a complicated process that is overwhelming for those who are tasked with implementing the appropriate solutions.

This is why leading provider of Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Risk-based Audit software solutions CURA is making the risk management process simple.

CURA offers a variety of features that enable risk visualisation for your organisation.

Risk visualisation is the processing and interpreting of critical data more efficiently and naturally using tools that enable the graphical representation of your risks.

This visual representation makes it easy to understand your organisation’s risk profile, as well as what needs to be done to improve it.

CURA offers the following risk visualisation tools and features:

Group by function – Drag and drop risk data into groups to visualise and contextualise your different risks.

– Drag and drop risk data into groups to visualise and contextualise your different risks. Dynamic dashboards – Easily investigate and analyse data without unnecessary legwork and create interactive reports.

– Easily investigate and analyse data without unnecessary legwork and create interactive reports. Mind map – Graphically represent the connections between different risks.

– Graphically represent the connections between different risks. Bowtie – Investigate individual risks in greater depth with the ability to update, rate, mitigate, expand, and add data, and identify and assign tasks that relate to this risk.

The CURA Risk Management solution is designed to break down silos within your business and ensure that risks are managed across all systems and departments.

This means that while you can make each department accountable for their own management, you can also get a holistic picture of your risk profile and enable cross-department measures when necessary.

The development of appropriate risk strategies and measures is then powered by visualised data and advanced analytics – which is simplified through the intuitive CURA interface.

CURA also offers the ability to use this single platform to access all of your CURA Governance, Risk, and Compliance services and solutions – optimising the way in which you deal with this important part of running a successful business.

Click here to learn more about risk visualisation from CURA.

This article was published in partnership with CURA Software.