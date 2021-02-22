Seagate One Touch Portable – Big storage in a compact package

The Seagate One Touch Portable hard drive is a high-capacity, pocket-sized storage drive that allows you to easily carry your digital files with you wherever you go.

With a refined and understated textured aluminium design, this drive fits perfectly into the home, office, or school environments.

With up to 5TB of storage, you will have space for hundreds of full-length movies, thousands of series episodes, or hundreds of thousands of high-quality photos, songs, or documents.

Fast and easy transfers

To see how the Seagate One Touch Portable hard drive performs, we put its transfer rates to the test by measuring how quickly we could copy files to it from our Windows computer using the included USB 3.0 cable.

Copying a 1GB folder with videos took less than 20 seconds – revealing an impressive transfer rate of more than 50MB/s.

This means you can copy over 60GB of data – typically the size of the latest AAA video games – in 30 minutes.

As it comes with exFAT formatting, the drive works interchangeably with Windows and Mac – allowing you to move files easily from platform to platform within moments.

Simple and seamless backup

The One Touch HDD also offers an array of software which makes it easy to back up all your important files.

This allows for either on-demand, one-click backups or scheduling automatic backups in hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly intervals.

You can also mirror folders for simpler file management.

Free Photography plan and data protection

Additionally, each purchase of the Seagate One Touch drive includes several value-added features.

Firstly, you get incredible photographic tools with a 4-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan worth over R600.

The package includes Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom – which enable you to edit, organise, store, and share your best photos.

In addition, each drive includes an annual subscription to Mylio Create, which lets you organise your media and adds automated protection.

For peace of mind, Rescue Data Recovery Services is also included, ensuring protection of your most precious memories and important work.

This will cover you for data loss and retrieval services in the rare event that the drive fails or breaks because of natural disasters – such as flooding, lightning, or a fire.

The images below show our unboxing of the Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable hard drive.

Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable Hard Drive

