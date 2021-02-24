Leading Citrix on Azure solution provider EUCafrica achieves Citrix Platinum Status

EUCafrica, South Africa’s leading Citrix on Azure solutions provider, has achieved Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor Status.

This is in addition to their existing Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency, and provides the South African market with a partner who has a unique set of credentials and technical expertise to deliver Citrix Desktop as a Service, Application Virtualization, Application Delivery Controller, and Citrix SD-WAN solutions from Azure.

With the rapid rise in remote work and acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, organizations in South Africa are looking for ways to achieve greater agility.

Enterprises and small businesses alike are evaluating different service providers for nearly every aspect of business operations – from how their workplaces are set up to the state of their IT infrastructure.

EUCafrica is helping South African organizations discover how Citrix and Azure come together for superior performance, increased security, and a better user experience – all while simplifying management and reducing total costs.

Citrix on Azure solutions can:

Reduce Azure virtual machine costs by 19% – 22%

Increase user density by 3X

Improve user response time by 6%

Given these potential benefits, EUCafrica has invested heavily in ensuring they are best placed to deliver these and other benefits to clients in South Africa.

Norman Annette MD of EUCafrica commented “Only a select group of Citrix partners are awarded Citrix Platinum CSA status, an award that reflects a leading level of commercial cooperation with Citrix, aligned with the highest levels of technical specialization across Citrix Workspace solutions.”

“When deciding which partner to engage for delivery of a new Citrix on Azure platform, or migration of an existing RDS or Citrix solution to Azure, customers should evaluate a combination of Citrix CSA status, Microsoft Competency status, solution area specializations, product certifications, the experience of technically certified staff, and last but not least, active customer Citrix on Azure usage.”

“Taking this holistic approach to Citrix partner evaluation will result in the best chance of success for optimizing your Citrix on Azure solution investment,” said Annette.

“For these reasons we were determined to build upon our Microsoft Gold Cloud platform and longstanding Citrix Gold partner status by adding Citrix Platinum CSA certification.”

“Our expertise and focus are pin-pointed on ensuring that we lead the South African market in delivering Citrix on Azure solutions which provide the best end-user experience and highest levels of information security combined with the lowest total cost of ownership,” said Annette.

“Only Citrix on Azure Desktop as a Service solutions can take advantage of Windows Virtual Desktop entitlements to ensure that delivery of Windows 10 desktops and applications is as cost-effective as possible.”

“You cannot do the same with AWS, Google, Oracle Cloud, and other public, private or hybrid cloud platforms because only Azure provides the Windows 10 Multi-Session OS,” explained Annette.

“Our class-leading Citrix and Microsoft credentials, combined with our demonstrable track record of delivering Citrix on Azure, should reassure customers that they are working with the best when they engage EUCafrica.”

To learn more about these Citrix on Azure capabilities download the whitepaper or email EUCafrica for further information.

